An ode for the Nigerian Soldier

In other countries the armed forces are respected for their sacrifice
In my country
(Its a million lighters in the sky tonight) we never remember the sacrifice
of the life of those men and women that give theirs so I may live free
Yo I’ve never got to pick up a gun, pick up a knife, pick up a weapon and
fight for my life
I leave it to another man
I don’t know his name, I an Army of nameless citizens
Ready to die for the other Residence
Tonight we celebrate what you giving to your land
I put my lighter up
Its a million lighters in the Sky tonight
For angels watching over me, angels watching over you
It’s a million candles in the air tonight
For angles watching over us (another man’s life)
Power and money is all that It is, I how many die from evil politics
Those who’ve sworn to protect us from wrong, who’s gonna sing them a song
As we mourn for the countless lives that has ended
Soldiers, policemen, families abandoned
Died to protect us to hold up the standard
Remember those lives that were lost in the vanguard
I put my lighters up, put your lighters up
For angels watching over me, angels watching over you
It’s a million candles in the air tonight
For angles watching over us (another man’s life)
All these leaders play games, you know why
Cause they never have to take aim
Never put holes in another mans soul
Another man die for the evil that you sow
Cause the whole world is heartless
Who’s gonna push back the darkness
All I can do is to fight for the memories of all our soldiers and Marta’s
Put your lighters up, put my lighter up, put your lighters up
Its a million lighters in the Sky tonight
For angels watching over me, angels watching over you
It’s a million candles in the air tonight
For angles watching over us (another man’s life)
Its a million lighters in the Sky tonight
For angels watching over me, angels watching over you
It’s a million candles in the air tonight
For angles watching over us (another man’s life)
Oh lord we ask that you bless the souls of all those that have given their
lives to protect us from the evil of insurgency, from the terror that will
harm us at night
Provide for their families, comfort their loved ones
We ask that you punish those that will send innocent boys and girls to the
armed front for selfish means
Amen.
C. M.I another man
A man is wearing black, black shoes, socks, trousers, lumper gloves. He is
walking down a black street with all the street lamps off. A black car is
coming towards Him its lights off but somehow manages to stop in time. How
did the driver see the man?
Reporting on the Nov. 22, 2018, News agency Reuters quoting sources said
that Militants killed around 100 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on an army
base on Sunday, security sources said on Thursday, blaming Islamic State
West Africa.
The toll is among the highest since President Muhammadu Buhari came to
power in 2015 and it could raise pressure on him ahead of an election in
February, not least because he has claimed victory over the nine-year
insurgency.
The insurgents attacked the base in the village of Metele in northeastern
Borno state, the epicentre of a revolt by Boko Haram and its Islamic State
splinter group.
“The insurgents took us unawares,” said an officer who requested anonymity.
“The base was burned with arms and we lost about 100 soldiers. It is a huge
loss.”
Many troops are missing, the sources said. One soldier said more troops
were killed on Tuesday when an attempt to recover bodies from the initial
attack was ambushed.
“We all flew because we didn’t know where the bullets were coming from,” he
said. “They killed some of us who went to evacuate the bodies of the killed
soldiers.”
“We left our amour, tanks and weapons. They were all there. The village is
still under their control.”
Four security sources said around 100 died in Metele and the death toll was
not final. The fifth said 96 died in the northeast in recent days, mostly
in Metele.
The senate, which is controlled by the opposition People’s Democratic Party
(PDP), on Thursday suspended its session in honour of what it said were 44
dead soldiers after the Metele attack.
Militants have killed hundreds of soldiers in the region in recent months.
Just four years ago, I wrote a tribute to a fine gentleman, officer and
soldier–Colonel Kabiru Salisu. Again I am shaking us a bit, to see if we
can find out where we lost our human milk of kindness. It was Kabiru, today
it is Lt. Col. Sakaba and other gallant soldiers.
Before I go far, let me say that in all the battles and warfronts, the
Nigerian armed forces, the police (which these days are awol), the
Department of State Security and other security personnel have been
compromised. There are moles, double agents etc, so a hard task is made
even harder.
Sakaba and his colleagues were killed, their death is one that continues to
defy logic in the information machinery of truth versus propaganda as
dished out by Nigerian government and the army itself.
As these men are killed Kabiru kids are left without a father, loving wives
are widowed, parents loose their sons.
Families grief, the nation is loosing humanity but we care less, choosing
to focus on the feisty irrational hateshop of “artikulating and
buharilizing”. I recall when Col. Salisu was killed, as a Muslim, on his
phone the status read—The originator of heavens and earth. When he decrees
a matter. He only say unto it. “Be-and it is”. If only we know this
singular fact.
Men who already fatigued, spending countless days on combat uniform. We
might say they signed for it, but these are the heart of the Nigerian Army
being cut off in their prime.
Strangely I dare say because many of us never knew these fine gentlemen,
soldiers and officers. We just keep our Davido and Buhari’s son is doing
NYSC discourse.
They said, “Mocking bird, you are accused of insulting the king.” It asked
when would it have time to insult the king, seeing that it must sing two
hundred songs in the morning, two hundred in the afternoon, and two hundred
at night, mixing it all up with some frolicsome notes?
Many of these men loved their job, and loved the nation. They have paid the
ultimate price, Muslims, Christians, pagans, inclusive…they died so that
you and I reading this can live.
I have been opportune to see how poorly armed these soldiers are, at almost
a ration of 2:8 in comparison to Boko Haram when bullets are counted. Yet
they fight on, we have issues of poor allowances; we have reported delays
running into years before benefits are paid to families of deceased
officers. As it was ala-Jona, not significantly much has changed with the
Buhari era.
It is rather sad that in the midst of all these killings, Nigerians are
battling each other along religious and ethnic lines. Like the Mocking bird
making unnecessary excuses and noise.
I would end with these words on marble by Alh. Nurudeen Lemu, a delegate at
the ongoing national conference from the Supreme Council for Islamic
Affairs “Every ethnic group is an oppressed minority somewhere. Every group
is a religious and ethnic minority somewhere. Every majority or settler is
an indigene somewhere. In one way, we are all settlers; we just don’t
remember where we came from or why we came.
But ultimately, we are all visitors to this planet, from God we come and to
Him we return.”
Again, “On behalf of a grateful nation, the family of Lt. Col. Sakaba and
all our gallant troops who lost their lives in the line of duty, service of
the nation and protecting people of Borno and Nigeria- please accept our
deepest and most sincere condolences and know that the entire nation is
with you in this dark hour and that we will never forget your loved one’s
honorable and faithful service – thank you…”
The man driving a black car in my earlier analogy, who avoided killing the
man wearing black, was able to see despite all the darkness because there
was light. When will Nigerians see the light of our precarious state—only
time would tell.