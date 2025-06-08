Amnesty Nigeria Chairman Slams Government for Ignoring Insecurity, Wasting Funds on Social Media Campaigns

The Chairman of Amnesty International Nigeria and Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has strongly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s administration for allegedly spending public funds on social media influencers and hired crowds to downplay the worsening insecurity and violence across the country.

In an interview with Arise TV on Saturday, Rafsanjani expressed deep concern over the rising cases of killings, rape, and attacks by criminals, bandits, and other violent groups.

He called on the government to act urgently and responsibly to protect Nigerian lives and address the root causes of these violent incidents.

“It’s very sad that Nigerians wake up daily to news of killings and attacks. This is dangerous for our democracy and devastating for poor, vulnerable citizens who lack any form of protection,” he said.

Rafsanjani accused the government of neglecting its constitutional duty to protect lives and property, and of promoting a culture of impunity.

He condemned the alleged use of taxpayer money to fund online campaigns that deny or downplay the severity of the crisis.

“Instead of working to stop the killings, the government is hiring influencers and TikTokers to discredit real reports. This is not just irresponsible; it’s a dangerous move that tries to turn the public against civil society groups like Amnesty International,” he added.

As Chairman of Amnesty International Nigeria’s Board of Trustees, Rafsanjani stressed that civil society organisations both local and international have consistently warned about the country’s deteriorating security situation.

He pointed to the recent deployment of troops to Benue State as confirmation of the reports the government once claimed were exaggerated.

“From Benue to Zamfara and across Nigeria, people are being killed daily. Yet, instead of addressing the crisis, the government attacks those raising the alarm,” he said.

Rafsanjani called for a more strategic approach, including honest dialogue, active community involvement, and early-warning systems to prevent violence.

“What we need is community policing, better intelligence sharing, and a national plan that brings religious, traditional, and community leaders together to solve issues like farmer-herder conflicts, political unrest, and banditry,” he recommended.

He concluded by urging the government to take responsibility, find and prosecute those behind the violence, and compensate victims.

“These killings aren’t random they’re a result of government inaction. Authorities must take accountability, bring the criminals to justice, and support the victims. That’s the only path to a safer and fairer Nigeria,” he said.