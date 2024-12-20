Amid Tempests And Temptations, I Will Write

I will write till my pens protest or run out of ink,

I cannot remain silent when in floods breaths sink.

I will write about the preciousness of the planet,

on how fires rout the rainforests and disconnect

humans from the charm, peace and piety of nature.

I will write about how I see a logger as a voracious vulture.

I will write till nature is rightly nurtured and my pens run out of ink,

for forests help control rain patterns, deter droughts: do we ever think

of that? That anomalous disasters are fueled by climate change, that wetlands

and reefs foil famines and floods? From rising seas, shores are shielded by swamplands?

I will write till my pens spit greens and sense on the need to stave off further damage as a result

of climate change. I will write about marshes that shelter shores from swelling seas and storm hurt.

Ndaba Sibanda

