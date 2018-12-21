Amid Abuja Airport Row, PDP Alleges $2 Billion Excess Crude Account Rip-off

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are flexing muscles over who takes credit for the construction of the new Terminal Building at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Amid the controversy, PDP also opened another battle front, alleging the depletion and siphoning of $1.68 billion from the country’s Excess Crude Account (ECA) even as the opposition is claiming that it is public knowledge the airport project was designed, conceptualised and fully financed by the PDP administration.

But before opening the terminal, President Buhari lamented that successive government abandoned the renewal of airport infrastructure since 1970s and 80s when there was burst of establishment of airport infrastructure.

He said the facilities were allowed to decay and become outmoded. So over the years, passenger movement outstripped existing airport capacity, making expansion inevitable.

‘’Following the large increase in the national population with consequent surge in air passenger traffic, the capacity of the airport terminals became woefully inadequate to cater for the increase in passenger traffic.

‘’Although, palliative measures were periodically carried out, the facilities were fast giving-in to the effects of wear and tear. It therefore became necessary to take decisive action to ensure our terminals meet minimum international standards for the travelling public’’, Buhari said.

Continuing, he said his administration had to respond to global trend in which aviation became a catalyst for economic growth as a result of high growth air travel in the world, adding, ‘’the Federal Government responded to a global trend in which aviation became a catalyst for economic growth as a result of massive and speedy movement of persons, goods and services in a safe and secure manner.

‘’As part of the infrastructure renewal program, the construction of four new international terminals at Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano airports was embarked upon by the federal government with a view to modernising the aging airport infrastructure to meet global aviation standards and improved service delivery in tandem with best international practices.’’

However, former Aviation Minister Stella Oduah, had in the first week of September, 2012 announced that government approved N106 billion for the construction of 11 new international airport terminal buildings, pointing out that the amount was approved at the Federal Executive Council meeting of that week.

She said the new international terminal projects were different from the then remodeling and reconstruction of 11 airports in the country. The 11 new projects, according to her, included five international terminals for commercial flights and six for perishable cargoes.

Odual said the meeting gave approval for the award of contracts for the “immediate take off of construction work on the five terminals for international flights -Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

While the six perishable cargo terminals were Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano and Asaba, the former minister said the projects were part of the government’s road map to achieve its transformation agenda in the aviation sector.

‘’The second phase in our implementation strategy of the Road Map which falls under the medium term programme of action is the construction of five new international terminals in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu. We achieved a significant milestone in this regard when President (Goodluck Jonathan) and the FEC graciously granted approval for the award of contract for the immediate take-off of construction work on these terminals. For us as a ministry and government, we consider this development a huge opportunity to put to practical effect, the present administration’s Transformation Agenda’’, she had said.

She explained that the first phase of the remodeling and construction of 11 airports was to be completed in 90 days, while the contract for the second phase of another 11 airports was to take two years before completion, pointing out that the projects were to be executed with a concessionary loan from China Nexim Bank in 22 years with five years moratorium at an interest rate of two per cent.

Oduah said what that meant was that before the end of the lifespan of the Jonathan administration, ‘’we would have been able to bequeath to Nigerians the airports of their dreams. Our dream is to also strive to transform Nigeria’s aviation sector into a major contributor to the nation’s GDP and the airports are pivotal to the actualisation of this dream.’’

According to her, ‘’the third phase of the implementation strategy of the aviation transformation was the Aerotropolis project — airport cities that provide clusters of businesses. The Aerotropolis will provide businesses in manufacturing, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) amongst others.

‘’Recently, we embarked on an international Investors’ Road Show to China, Canada and the United States of America (USA) to market the huge opportunities that abound for investment in the nation’s aviation sector. Again, I am very happy to inform you that our team was not only well received in those countries, but also quite significant, is the fact that the trip has begun to yield great results.

‘’Eleven airports that are currently undergoing reconstruction are Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Lagos; the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa; the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano. Others are Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; the airports in Yola, Kaduna and Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.’’

On the alleged $1.68 billion rip-off from the Excess Crude Account, PDP says it further shows that President Buhari is presiding over a corrupt government that is bent on draining thetreasury and foisting more suffering on the citizenry.

Spokesman for the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, says his party is accusing President Buhari of superintending over an alleged surreptitious withdrawals from the ECA, without recourse to the statutory appropriation of the National Assembly, because funds are being frittered from the account to private purses of the cabal at his Presidency and corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.

The party describes the excuses being peddled by the Buhari administration on the depletion as hazy, muddle-up and cannot find basis under the due process of statutory legislative approvals, and wondered why the president was presiding over such impunity, if he is not drawing personal benefits from the obvious racket for which our ECA has been turned into APC’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Ologbondiyan said PDP established the ECA as a buffer account to cushion the effect of any economic down turn, left $2.07 billion in the account only for the Buhari administration to drain it down to $631 million.

While condemning what they described as ‘’manifest impunity’’ by the Buhari Presidency and demanding no more withdrawals, PDP urges Nigerians to unite in condemnation of the depletion of the country’s ECA by the incumbent administration.

On the airport row, the party said it was unfortunate that Buhari, in his alleged desperation to nudge up his globally established non-performance rating, ahead of the 2019 Presidential election, engaged in yet another failed media stunt by trying to posture and claim credit for a project his administration made no contribution towards the funding and execution.

‘’It was therefore derisory to see Mr. President and his handlers, comically swaggering and gleefully hugging the cameras at the commissioning of a project they made no contribution. If anything, like the Port Harcourt Airport terminal building, President Buhari, in his flops, only succeeded in delaying the completion of the project, which concept and construction was perfected by the PDP, including payments to the contractors.

‘’Is it not appalling that President Buhari, who, out of sheer incompetence and total disregard for the development need of our nation, cannot point to any key development project he had initiated and executed since his inauguration in 2015, despite the huge resources at his disposal, only to be going around the country, claiming credit for projects executed by the PDP?

‘’Unarguably, such manifest incompetence and resort to false performance claims is the reason our federal lawmakers booed and jeered at Mr. President at the 2019 budget presentation at the National Assembly. In any case, what would one expect from a President that has openly admitted that he lacked the capacity to manage an economy as complex as Nigeria’s for which he has promised Nigerians more suffering in the coming year.

‘’The PDP is aware that President Buhari is desperate to validate his false performance indices, but seeking to lay claim to projects executed by our party, only shows that he has hit the end of the road. The only option left for President Buhari is to accept his failures, as Nigerians rally behind the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to rescue our nation and return her to the path of good governance, development, national cohesion and economic prosperity’’, the party said.