American Preacher Killed in Remote Indian Territory

An American man, John Allen Chau, who was killed by tribes people on a remote Indian island said he was travelling there to “declare Jesus to these people”.

In a letter to his family in the days before his death, missionary and adventurer Chau said he was willing to risk death to try and convert the people of North Sentinel Island to Christianity.

It is illegal for anyone to travel to the small island. Members of the Sentinelese tribe have resisted contact with the outside world for generations, and are known to attack outsiders with bows and arrows.

Initial reports in the Indian media of Mr Chau’s death described him as an adventure tourist, and police told journalists it was “a case of misdirected adventure”.

But in his letter and journals, Mr Chau made it clear that his primary motivation for visiting North Sentinel was that of a Christian missionary.

The American Christian missionary wrote in his journal about the tribesmen that shot him with arrows – with ‘a little kid’ hitting the Bible he held at his chest – when he tried to give them gifts the day before they killed him.

He had travelled to North Sentinel Island – one of the world’s most isolated regions in India’s Andaman Islands that is off-limits to visitors to preach the gospel of Christ.

Describing his first encounter with the tribe, Mr Chau wrote that he kayaked to shore and was met by the tribesmen who attacked him with their bows and arrows when he wanted to offer them gifts of football and fish.

But when he reacted with hostility, he threw the gifts in their direction and fled.

‘My name is John. I love you and Jesus loves you… Here is some fish!’ he said to them before fleeing.

He narrowly avoided death that day when some of the tribe shot at him with their arrows and one ‘little kid’ hit the Bible he was holding at his chest.

They chased him as he swam back to the boat but he was able to escape them.

He wrote: “It’s weird – actually no, it’s natural: I’m scared. There, I said it. Also frustrated and uncertain – is it worth me going on foot to meet them?

“Now they have attacked me… unfortunately HP won’t go with me and only stays on the vessel. The language gap is tough too or it’s hard to get good input – Lord let your will be true.

“If you want me to get actually shot or even killed with an arrow then so be it. I think I could be more useful alive though, but to you, God, I give all the glory of whatever happens.”

As he spent the night writing about his experiences on pages that he then gave the fishermen, it appears that the near-death experience made him reluctant to return to the island.

But it seems it was his faith in God that led him to change his mind.

He returned to the island the next day, on 16 November. On the morning of the 17 November, the fishermen watched from the boat as members of the tribe dragged Mr Chau’s body along the beach and buried him, police said.

Seven people have been arrested for helping the American reach North Sentinel island, including five fishermen, a friend of Mr Chau’s and a local tourist guide.

In an instagram post, his family said it forgave his killers and called for the release of those who assisted him in his quest to reach the island. “He ventured out on his own free will and his local contacts need not be persecuted for his own actions,” the family said.

Dependera Pathak, director-general of police on India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said Mr Chau was apparently shot and killed by arrows, but the cause of death can’t be confirmed until his body is recovered.