Maritime Trade and Africa
Africa’s minimal integration in world trade is reflected in the contours of its maritime sector yet this portends an enormous opportunity for the world’s...
Air Transport Supports 65.5 Million Jobs and $2.7 Trillion in Economic Activity
The global air transport sector supports 65.5 million jobs and $2.7 trillion in global economic activity, according to new research released today by the...
CBN Revokes Licences Of 182 Small Banks
Nigeria’s banking regulator, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the licences of 182 struggling financial institutions in the country. This was made known...
The Implications Of US-China Trade War
In the aftermath of the global financial crisis ten years ago, the leaders of the world’s major powers pledged that never again would they...