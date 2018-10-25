Ambode’s Scorecard: CACOL Relishes How he Reduced Crime in Lagos

Following the eventual exit of the incumbent Governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode and ahead of the Lagos Open Parliament Four (LOP Four), the administration has been given a pass mark on crime reduction.

The data shows that in the area of security, majority of residents attested to the positive impact of the state government’s heavy investment in this sector.

The Ambode administration was widely reported to have acquired security equipment worth billions of Naira for the State Police Command and Rapid Response Squad.

With the Light Up in Lagos Project and the combined impact of the creation of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC), activities of hoodlums in the state have been said to have significantly reduced.

According to the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), the government’s creation of more job opportunities, its investment in youth development and general economic empowerment for residents of the state are also believed to have contributed in enhancing the improved security of lives and property in Lagos.

CACOL through research work devoted to the publication of its LOP Four, noted that, the overall effect of this investment is the decline in the state’s crime rate.

LOP Four is an attempt to measure the performance of the state government in key aspects of the socio-economic life of the state under Ambode.

The data summary which covered the period spanning November 2016-February 2018 indicates that over 2000 residents who responded to questionnaires distributed by our researchers adjudged the current administration to have performed above average in areas like provision of security, job creation, economic empowerment and youth development.

Other areas in which the state government scored pass marks are transportation, Light Up Lagos Project and upgrading of infrastructures in public primary schools.

In the area of youth development, 55% of the respondents agreed that the Ambode administration had done well, in the related area of sports development, 54% of the respondents agreed that the Ambode administration invested significantly in the sector.

More than half of the respondents also agreed that the administration of Ambode performed above average in the area of rehabilitating public primary schools.

Respondents also agreed that the current administration made appreciable impact in the area of road and water transportation.

Ambode scored close to a pass mark in the health sector, the percentage of residents who agreed that the state government’s healthcare system was effective stood at 47%.

Nevertheless, some residents of the state do not believe that the current administration deserves all the accolades it has received from majority of the respondents.

Many residents of the state feel that his administration handled the issue of waste disposal poorly.

For instance, up to 34% of the respondents did not share the view that kidnapping cases have declined in Lagos, it is also noteworthy that 30% of the respondents did not agree that the crime rate in their area had reduced.

In the same vein, 38% of the respondents did not share the view that the LSNSC was efficient in their area or that the Waterways in the State were safe.

For instance despite the fact that 62% of the respondents lauded the state government for implementing policies that are favourable to the economic and commercial life of the state, 31% rejected this position.

This could only be interpreted to mean that the government is expected to improve its performance in this key area.

Despite the fact that 55% of the respondents agreed that the Ambode administration had done well in the area of youth development, 37% disagreed.

The data further indicated that majority of the respondents gave the current Lagos government thumbs down in the areas of housing and provision of potable water. Whereas 46% of the respondents rejected the assertion that Lagos State Housing Scheme was satisfactory, 44% agreed.