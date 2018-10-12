Amazing Tricks to get your Skin Glowing Naturally

Everyone deserve a flawless beautiful skin, yes! You do too. Yet, not everyone is born with flawless skin, and sometimes pollution, dirt, and dust make your skin age prematurely and damage your skin. That’s why i have put up some natural skin care remedies to help your skin get a radiant glow.

Aloe Vera

Ingredients

Aloe vera stalks

Water to mix

Preparation: Cut a fresh aloe leaf and extract the juice from it using a spoon. Keep this aloe vera gel in a bowl and keep it over a hot water bath until it melts completely. Allow the liquid cool down for a bit and then apply it on your skin and spread it evenly throughout using your fingers. Allow your skin to absorb the liquid for about half an hour or so. Wash your skin with lukewarm water and then apply a mild moisturizer to trap in the moisture of your skin. Pat the skin dry with a clean towel. Repeat this step two to three times in a week to revitalize your skin and make it beautiful naturally.

Aloe Vera has a lot of benefits for our skin, it is used in a lot of cosmetic products. Use this remedy regularly to maintain a smooth and soft skin.

Turmeric and Milk

Ingredients:

Tumeric

Milk

Water to mix

Preparation : heat a couple of tablespoons of raw milk and then add a couple of tablespoons of turmeric powder in it. Mix both the ingredients together to make a thick paste and spread this paste on your face and your skin covering every part with a thin layer of the paste. Leave the paste for about 10-15 minutes until it dries out completely and forms a thin solid layer. Wash off the dried paste using lukewarm water and a damp cloth.

Turmeric has been used traditionally for ages to give the skin a natural glow. Indians have been known to use it on brides before marriage. Mixing it with milk will not only give your skin a glow but will also heal pimples and blackheads.

Almond face mask

Ingredients:

3-4 Almonds

Milk to soak the Almonds.

Preparation : In the morning soak 3 or four almonds (according to the area on which to be applied, it may be used for other parts of the body as well) in the milk. At night mash these almonds in the milk you can use some more milk. Mash it to form very fine paste. Apply to the face. Leave for whole night. In the morning wash face with cold water. With this face mask your skin becomes lighter as well as glowing. This homemade remedy for getting fair and glowing skin also leaves your skin smooth and silky. For dry skin, you can use daily. For oily skin use twice through out the whole week.

Cucumber and lime juice face mask

Cucumber is used in glowing skin home remedies because it has a great skin lightening effect. It helps in healing sunburns as well. Combined with lime juice it is the best skin lightening face mask for oily skin.

Ingredients:

One tablespoon cucumber juice

One teaspoon lime juice

One teaspoon turmeric

One teaspoon glycerine (for dry skin)

Preparation: Mix all the ingredients and apply on your face. It can be applied under and around the eyes too. Apply with the help of cotton balls. Leave it for 15 minutes. Wash with cold water. For best results use this face mask daily for a week. It is best for oily skin. For dry skin add some glycerine to moisturize.

Banana face mask for glowing skin

Ingredients:

Half a banana mashed

One egg white

One tablespoon curd