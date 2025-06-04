Amaechi Claims APC Wouldn’t Have Won 2015 Polls If Yakubu Led INEC

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not have won the 2015 presidential election if Professor Mahmood Yakubu had been the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the time.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV News on Tuesday night, Amaechi expressed doubts about the neutrality of the current INEC leadership under Yakubu.

He compared it unfavorably with the tenure of Professor Attahiru Jega, who oversaw the 2015 election.

Amaechi, who served as the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation in 2015, praised Jega for conducting a transparent and rule-based electoral process.

He said this approach gave the APC a fair chance to compete and eventually end the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also noted that the process of registering the APC and preparing it for national elections was fair and open under Jega’s leadership.

“If Yakubu, the current INEC Chairman, had been in charge in 2015, the APC wouldn’t have won the presidential election,” Amaechi said. “May God bless Jega. The rules were clear. When we wanted to register the APC, Jega gave us a fair chance. Once we met the requirements, he registered the party.”