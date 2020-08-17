Alor people endorse Obiano’s sanction on their monarch, say he is not their king

People of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government of Anambra State have dissociated themselves from the actions of their suspended monarch, MacAnthony Okonkwo.

Okonkwo was among the 12 traditional rulers suspended last week by Governor Willie Obiano over an unapproved Abuja trip and the undignifying money-sharing video.

About 7 of the suspended monarchs had described their suspension as a charade, berating the State Traditional Rulers Council Chairman, Igwe Alfred Achebe of exercising the powers he does not wield in approving that they be sanctioned by the State Government.

They, therefore, withdrew their membership of the Achebe-led Council and declared their own faction of the council.

Against this position, the suspended Alor king, Okonkwo over the weekend, addressed a press conference where he apologized to the State Government and sought for forgiveness.

While pleading guilty to the wrongdoing, the suspended traditional ruler had pledged loyalty to the State Traditional Rulers Council under the leadership of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe.

But a statement on Monday by the President-General of Alor People Assembly (APA), Uzoma Igbonwa, said they are in total support of the governor’s efforts to restore sanity to the state traditional institution.

The statement revealed that Okonkwo whose imposition on the community by the past state administration was vehemently rejected by the people has been conducting himself to their disapproval, culminating in the latest sabotage against the state.