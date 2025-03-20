All-Share Index Drops Below 105,000, Sheds 0.44%; TransPower, ZenithBank Lead Trading

On March 19, 2025, the All-Share Index ended the trading day down, falling 460.56 points to 104,915.13.

The index fell below 105,000, resulting in a 0.44% decrease from the previous finish of 105,375.69.

The daily trading volume, which went from 349.9 million shares traded the previous day to 1.3 billion shares, rose dramatically in contrast to this reduction.

Nevertheless, market capitalisation also fell, closing at N65.7 trillion after 12,012 deals were completed, falling below the N66 trillion threshold.

On the plus side, OMATEK and JBERGER saw gains of 6.15% and 8.47%, respectively. On the other hand, ETRANZACT and LIVESTOCK had losses of 9.40% and 10.00%, respectively.

The market was topped by SOVRENINS and FIDELITYBK, who exchanged the most shares in terms of trading volume.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 104,915.13 points

Previous ASI: 105,375.69 points

Day Change : -0.44%

Year-to-Date Performance: +1.92%

Volume Traded: 1.3 billion shares

Market Cap: N65.7 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

JBERGER: +8.47% to N137.00

OMATEK: +6.15% to N0.69

UPDC: +2.69% to N3.05

WEMABANK: +2.43% to N10.55

UNILEVER: +2.12% to N38.50

Top 5 Losers

LIVESTOCK: -10.00% to N8.46

ETRANZACT: -9.40% to N5.30

WAPIC: -9.27% to N2.35

MRS: -8.99% to N178.00

MAYBAKER: -8.05% to N8.00

Volume of trades

Daily trading volume increased dramatically from 349.9 million shares the day before to 1.3 billion shares, notwithstanding the unfavourable price movement.

A major player, SOVRENINS led the field with a remarkable 1 billion shares traded.

Closely behind, with 42.7 million shares traded, was FIDELITYBK.

Additionally, ACCESSCORP performed well, holding 30.6 million shares.

ZENITHBANK donated 21.6 million shares, while JAIZBANK gave 23.9 million.

Value of trade

TRANSPOWER was the best performer in terms of trading value, enabling transactions of N3.4 billion.

The daily total was increased by N1 billion from ZENITHBANK, N989 million from SOVRENINS, and N843.4 million from MTNN.

FIDELITYBK added N723.1 million to complete the trading value data.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

OANDO and ARADEL saw decreases of 4.55% and 2.43% within the SWOOT category, respectively.

UBA and ACCESSCORP had declines of 3.10% and 3.45%, respectively, in the FUGAZ sector.

ZENITHBANK was down 0.52%, FIRSTHOLD fell 2.33%, and GTCO fell 0.83%.

Forecast for the market

The All-Share Index closes four straight trading days lower, indicating a retracement phase.

Investors looking to purchase at a discount may find this atmosphere appealing if the market is not considered overbought.