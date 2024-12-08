Alia Awards Scholarship To Benue State University First Class Graduates

He said, “This strategic expansion will enhance access to education and strengthen the University’s role in developing the human capital base across the state”.

The visitor to the university further announced the donation of five hundred computers to the University computer based test center and also 100% masters Degree scholarship to all the graduands who came up with first class degrees even as he charged them to be good ambassadors of the institution and Benue state by upholding the values of integrity and hard work arguing that success was not about personal development but also positive impact on the society.

The Governor made the pronouncements yesterday at the University during the combined convocation ceremony.

He informed that his administration had sent an executive bill to the Benue state House of Assembly for the renaming of the University as Reverend Father Moses Adasu university as a way of honouring the founder of the institution saying he looked forward when the University would break record by placing itself at the global map of excellence.

He commended the Management of Benue state university for effective implementation of CEFTER with a promise to ensure the institution’s Partnership with the world Bank was sustained towards handling of post harvest losses by revamping the Wannune Tomato company and Taraku mills to improve the economy of Benue but also create more jobs opportunities for the youth.

He called on the youth especially the graduates to take advantage of the numerous agricultural policies of his administration by venturing into farming noting that the Government would provide funds funds and all farms inputs free of charge to enable them earn legitimate means of livelihood instead of continually looking for white colour jobs which he noted were not readily available for now.

The Governor called on those who wish to further their education to remain committed to tasks of acquiring knowledge in the hope of proffering solutions to the societal problems and being a role model to their communities by using their education as a tool for positive change.