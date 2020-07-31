Algeria Removed From EU Safe Travel List

The European Union has removed Algeria from its updated list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the bloc during the coronavirus pandemic.

Algeria has recently experienced a resurgence in coronavirus cases, with the current total number of infections at 29,229 according to the WHO.

The EU safe list has countries considered as having a “sufficiently good epidemiological situation,” and the capacity to manage the pandemic.

The updated list now has Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The list acts as a guideline for the bloc’s member states as they seek to reopen their tourism.