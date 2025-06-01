Alex Ekubu is Alive and Well- Stanley Ontop

Celebrities are human too and should be treated as such.

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubu has been missing in action for a while now and it has been a major concern to fans and colleagues.

The actor has not posted on his social media for a bit and has not been seen in any public even that he would naturally attend.

It became do concerning that people on social media started asking questions like where is Alex?

Netizens did some digging as usual, put one and two together, and some claimed he was battling with a terminal disease, and some sort of unconfirmed rumors.

To put everyone’s mind at ease Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop who is also part of the people that were asking questions shared on his social media that the actor is alive and well.

He added that contrary to what the blogs are posting, the actor is hale and hearty and is not battling with any sickness. He advises against posting unverified news and also added that depression is real.

His last statement suggests that the actor might be going through a phase and is depressed.