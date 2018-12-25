Akwa Ibom: Bleak Yuletide for Fuel Dealers

It is a season of lamentation for illegal operators of energy stations in Akwa Ibom State as the authorities have dashed their hopes of making quick money as usual.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in the state has shutdown 30 petrol stations that have been operating in Akwa Ibom without the Department’s licenses. The DPR has also sealed 16 other stations for shortchanging consumers by under dispensing of petroleum products in the state.

DPR’s Head of Operations in Eket, Olusegun Dabor, an engineer, made these facts public during a routine inspection of petrol stations in Uyo, the state capital, as part of the agency’s effort to ensure that consumers are not ripped-off by fuel dealers.

The DPR chief said that the filling stations were operating illegally for over six years without approved licensed from the Department in the state, explaining that the46 fuel stations were sealed across the state this December.

Some filling stations, according to him, were yet to acquire license since they started operating in the state while others were operating without sign posts, adding, ‘’the Department has sealed 30 fuel stations without operational licensed and 16 stations were under dispensing their products. Those filling stations under dispensing, we have to come back and check if their pump is working before we can unseal them.’’

He said the Department was on aggressive surveillance to check the activities of petroleum products during the yuletide season, pointing out that the names of the defaulters would be given to the sister agencies for further prosecution.

Our reporter however, reports that the surveillance team was working with sister agencies to monitor the sealed filling stations in the state. DPR has announced that they will give the defaulters one month to repair their pumps in the areas before operating in the state, and accordingly advised the public not to panic in buying petroleum products during the yuletide season because there is availability of the products in the country.