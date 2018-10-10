Akure Kingdom Loses its Asiwaju, Prof Agbi to a Kidney Problem

The people of Akure the capital of Ondo state are currently in a mourning mood following the demise of Asiwaju of Akure Kingdom and former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece and Australia, Professor Olu Agbi.

Family sources said that the 73 year old former Nigerian envoy to Greece and Australia died in the early hours of Wednesday following a battle with kidney problem.

He reportedly slumped before he was immediately rushed to the family private hospital for treatment before he eventually gave up the ghost.

Before his death, Prof Olu Agbi was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Chairman of the Elders Council of the PDP in Ondo state. He was also a delegate at the recently conducted PDP Presidential Primaries in Port Harcourt.

The former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Momiko on his condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Alagbaka residence, described his death as a sad one for the state.

I was saddened to learn of the passing of Professor Olu Agbi, Asiwaju of Akure land, foremost intellectual and political leader of repute. Olukemi and I send our deepest condolences to his family and the Akure people. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace — Dr Olusegun Mimiko (@Segunmimiko) October 10, 2018

He was born May 2, 1945, to the family of Joseph and Elizabeth Agbi in Akure, the Ondo state capital. He was a Professor and head of the history department and later the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Ondo state University, now Ekiti State University.