Akpororo Surprises Mum With Porsche Car On Her Birthday

Ace Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, has surprised his mother with a car in church as she celebrates her 50th birthday.

The comedian shared the development on his Instagram page with his 1.5 million followers.

He said, his mother just turned 50 years old and he chose to surprise her with a car gift in church.

Sharing a video of himself presenting the car to his mother, he wrote: “Little surprise/gift at church in Warri to my super mum.

“Thanks for believing in me, for your advice and prayers.

“I pray for more strength, favour, grace, peace, health, wealth to fall on you. Happy 50th birthday to my number one fan.

“I love you so much bcos you are the best #roroking #roronation #roroteam.”