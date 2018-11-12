Aketi’s Cup Set to Debut in Ondo

All is now set for the debut of Ondo State Governor’s Cup tagged ‘Aketi Cup.’

Aketi Cup, an annual event, will feature the 18 local government areas of the state.

This was made public by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during a town hall meeting on the preparedness of 2019 budget with stakeholders in the district.

Organised by the Ondo State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, the governor used the platform to say that the renovation and construction touched Akure South, Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ondo East and Ondo West Local Government Areas.

Represented by the state Commissioner of Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, the governor explained that the primary school project was part of the 318 projects worth over N28bn awarded in the senatorial district in the 2018 budgetary provision between January and September.

He said; “the N2bn spent was meant for the renovation and construction of 175 schools through the state Universal Basic education Board.”

Akeredolu added that the stakeholders’ meeting became necessary so as to harvest the inputs of the people with a view to including them in the state’s 2019 budgetary process .

“This will translate the developmental plans of government into actionable programmes and strategies , as well as increased democratization, citizen participation and the desire to respond to developmental challenges,” he said.

Commending the state government, the Alara of Ilara-Mokin town, Oba Abiodun Adefehinti , said it was good to get the citizens involved in budgetary provisions so as to guard against the implementation of projects that would not serve the well- being of the citizens.

The monarch urged the state government to carry along traditional rulers in policy formulation and programming so that their subjects could be mobilised to support the government.