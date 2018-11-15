Ajimobi Begins Reconstruction of Demolished Yinka Ayefele’s Music House

…Admits demolition was done in error

Oyo State Government under Governor Abiola Ajimobi has fulfilled its promise by reconstructing Yinka Ayefele’s Music House, Fresh FM, which was demolished earlier in August.

On Sunday, August 19 2018, the ancient city of Ibadan woke up to the depressing news that the Music House belonging to the tungba musician, Yinka Ayefele was being demolished.

Not only was this a big loss for the entertainment guru but it also meant residents of Ibadan and its environs would lose the pleasure of enjoying the services of Fresh FM.

The city was full of emotion; anger, sorrow and pity. Sympathizers thronged the site and tears flowed freely as they wondered what Yinka Ayefele had done to deserve such disaster.

Parts of the beautiful building were badly demolished and several equipment worth millions of naira were damaged.

Parts of the demolished Yinka Ayefele’s Music House

The Oyo State Government carried out the demolition claiming infringement on some building laws but after the media outcry and the condemnation of the masses, the story has now changed.

The Governor Ajimobi-led APC government has taken up the responsibility to rebuild the same structure it demolished for violating state laws.

Construction workers are working earnestly at the site even late into Saturday evening as it was gathered that a December 2018 deadline had been given to the contractors.

The Head of News at Fresh FM in Ibadan, Samson Akindele, confirmed that it would be ready before December to enable them meet up with preparations for the Christmas celebration as the radio station organises programmes for children every year during the yuletide.

“A lot has happened since the demolition in August. We’ve had a lull in the activities going on here.

“Just about two weeks ago, after all the meetings and agreements, the Ministry of Works in Oyo State through the office of the permanent secretary and the commissioner came in to start fulfilling the promise the governor made that indeed the partial demolition was an activity done in error.”

One would expect that there would be corrections done to the building, but the Fresh FM management and owners of the Music House are still waiting to see what would change.

Several persons within and outside Oyo State have bared their minds about the demolished music house but they have more questions than answers or commendations. “Governor Abiola Ajimobi has done pretty well by reconstructing Yinka’s music house but would the governor have swallowed his pride to reverse his earlier decision if this was not an election season?

“Would this building ever remain the same again with the pillars now likely weakened by the demolition or the government has just created a disaster waiting to happen?

“Why would a government waste tax payers’ money to demolish a building that now has been proven not to have erred, just to persecute a perceived personal enemy?”