Ajala Emerges New Lagos Governor

A 14-year-old girl, Miss. Gloria Ajala, has emerged the One-day Governor of Lagos State after winning the 2018 Spelling Bee competition.

Miss Ajala’s father is a barber while her mother is a petty trader. The little champ is an SS3 student of Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos Island and she would perform the pseudo-role of the governor of the state, alongside his cabinet members, at a yet-to-be announced date before the end of 2018.

Gloria defeated Ikhariale Grace of Tincan Island Senior High School, Tolu and Akinbodewa Oluwatosin of Iworo Ajido Senior Secondary School, Olorunda who took the second and third positions respectively.

A total of 17 One-Day Governors have been produced so far in the history of the competition, which was initiated by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, when her husband was the governor of the state.

Speaking with newsmen, Gloria described her victory as reward for hard work and commitment. “I read several books to prepare myself for the competition,” she added.

Like her predecessors, this feat would make Grace enjoy a full scholarship to study in a chosen university and would also attend a short course exchange programme in Finland.