Aiteo Cup: Enugu Rangers Hailed Over Victory Against Akwa United

Gbenga Ogunbote, head coach of the Enugu Rangers has commended his team’s determination to emerge as champions of the 2018 Federation Cup, which secured the team’s semi-final ticket in the ongoing Aiteo Cup against defending champions, Akwa United.

The five-time champions were behind in the first half of the stoppage time when Michael Ibe’s free-kick found its way into the back of the net for the Promise Keepers opener, according to Goal.com.

The Flying Antelopes fought back gamely and they got the deserved equaliser through skipper, Okey Odita in the 71st minute.

Rangers zoomed to the semi-final after they emerged victorious 4-2 on penalties.

Ogunbote, former Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars handler has said that his team won because his players vowed to avenge their loss to Akwa United during the league season where they lost 2-0 in Uyo and got a 1-1 draw in Enugu.

According to him, the mindset of the players was on a victory and even though they were behind, the team felt that Akwa United cannot stop them, and the players felt that it was time to avenge the defeat they suffered in the league to them.

The Rangers handler said that they set up the game in a way that would have been difficult for the Akwa United players to score and if not for the dead-ball situation that they mounted over Rangers defence, they won’t have scored.

Ogunbote told the Rangers media that; “The obvious is if you want to be a champion you must be ready to beat the champion and today by his grace we have been able to beat the defending champion and we are just two matches away from the trophy itself. I think everybody in Rangers is thinking towards the trophy and it makes it a little bit easier.

“When you get to the last eight you should not expect any easy game and you must get to sweat for any match you win. All we are looking at is taking the game one after the other. What we are looking at next is how to scale the hurdle of the semi-final.”