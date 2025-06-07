Airtel Unveils Campaign Against Plastic Pollution

Airtel Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to environmental responsibility by rolling out a nationwide campaign to reduce plastic waste and promote eco-friendly practices.

The initiative, themed #UnPlasticAfrica, commenced on June 3 and saw staff from Airtel’s six regional offices participate in a week-long programme featuring clean-up exercises, public awareness drives, and sustainability education.

Coinciding with the global celebration of World Environment Day on June 5, the campaign aligns with the 2025 theme #BeatPlasticPollution, which seeks to spotlight the growing threat of plastic waste to ecosystems and human health.

Airtel Nigeria emphasized that the campaign is part of its broader mission to support sustainable living and align with international calls to curb plastic pollution.

Speaking on the initiative, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, restated the company’s dedication to integrating green practices into its core operations.

Balsingh said: “As we invest in Nigeria’s digital future, we are equally committed to protecting the environment that sustains us. From AI-powered services that reduce paper use, to partnerships that connect rural areas without environmental disruption, we are embedding sustainability into every layer of our operations.”

Dr. Hassan Sanuth, Director of Sanitation Services at the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, also lent his voice to the campaign, describing plastic pollution as a mounting crisis, especially in densely populated urban areas like Lagos.

He said plastic waste continues to block drainage systems, contaminate water sources, and endanger public health.

Sanuth added: “Every little action counted, with individuals making conscious choices, to organisations taking bold steps collectively to make a significant impact in combating plastic pollution.”

He also drew attention to the health risks posed by plastic waste, including the presence of microplastics in water, food, and even human blood, stressing the need for stronger environmental regulations and corporate responsibility.

As part of the campaign, Airtel employee volunteers worked alongside community groups to gather plastic waste and provide environmental training to traders and shoppers in local markets.

Dubbed Earth Fest 2025, the campaign forms a key part of Airtel Nigeria’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, which seeks to embed environmental consciousness throughout its business model.