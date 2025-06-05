Airtel Fined ₦104m for Breaking SIM Registration Rules in Kano

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has fined Airtel Networks Limited ₦104 million for not following proper SIM registration rules in Kano State.

The penalty came after the company failed to act on earlier warnings from the Commission to stop SIM registration by third-party agents in the area.

The NCC made this known in a sanction notice dated May 26, 2025, which was sent to Airtel’s headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The notice was signed by the NCC’s Head of Legal and Regulatory Services, Chizua Whyte, and Acting Head of Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, Mohammed B. Dari.

According to the Commission, Airtel had been warned earlier through a directive on January 12 and another pre-enforcement notice sent on March 19.

Despite these warnings, Airtel reportedly went on to register SIMs using unapproved methods.

A meeting was held on March 27, 2025, to discuss Airtel’s response dated March 24, but the NCC said it was not satisfied with the company’s explanation.

Following an investigation, the Commission found that Airtel carried out 8,275 SIM registrations using 198 devices that were not approved.

These registrations happened outside the company’s 281 authorised shops in Kano.

The NCC also discovered that Airtel activated 63 phone numbers before completing the required registration steps, which goes against the rules guiding communication subscriber registration.

In addition, Airtel failed to properly verify the identity of users during registration, a process known as “eyeballing.”

This led to the registration of 407 fake SIMs, many of which were tied to multiple National Identification Numbers.

The Commission also said some SIMs were registered between midnight and 6 a.m. without any reasonable explanation from the company.

Due to these actions, the NCC imposed four different fines on Airtel.

The company is to pay ₦5 million for not suspending third-party SIM registration using unapproved devices, ₦12.6 million for activating unregistered phone numbers, ₦81.4 million for poor identity checks that led to fake SIMs, and ₦5 million for not explaining night-time registrations.

All these bring the total fine to ₦104 million, which must be paid within seven days of receiving the notice.

The NCC also warned Airtel to stop activating phone lines and carrying out SIM registrations without meeting the rules set in the 2022 subscriber registration regulations.

The Commission said the sanctions are in line with existing enforcement laws and shows its strong stand on maintaining order in the telecom sector.