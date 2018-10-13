Airbove Music Proteges Drop New Single, Japa

Danny Jo and Rez who are currently signed under an Abuja based record label, Airbove Music has officially released their much anticipated track titled Japa.

Danny Jo a Nigerian based Multi – talented Artist/Producer whose real names Daniel Ikechukwu Otti, was born on September 20.

He has worked with the likes of Danfo Driver, Eedris Abdulkarim, HarrySong, Kelly Handsome, Rayce, Joe El and losts of Foreign Artists.

The Afro high-life artist who studied Political Science at the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, hails from Enugu state.

Meanwhile, his collaborator, Daniel Iheanyichukwu Diribe professionally known as Rez a.k.a Rez Man Song is a singer and song writer born on February 6

He started recording music at age 16 and managed to release a couple of songs over the years, he also sang with his youth church choir.

He became recognized in 2018 with the release of his cover to Davido’s Assurance titled “A Message To Davido” which went viral with an acknowledgement from Davido himself.

