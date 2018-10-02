Air Transport Supports 65.5 Million Jobs and $2.7 Trillion in Economic Activity

The global air transport sector supports 65.5 million jobs and $2.7 trillion in global economic activity, according to new research released today by the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG).

The report titled; Aviation: Benefits Beyond Borders, explores the fundamental role civil aviation plays for today’s society and addresses the economic, social and environmental impacts of this global industry.

Launching the report at the ATAG Global Sustainable Aviation Summit in Geneva, ATAG’s Executive Director, Michael Gill, noted that there was need to analysis the advances in air transport have changed the way people and businesses connect with each other.

The reach we have today according to him is extraordinary, because many more people in more parts of the world than ever before are taking advantage of safe, fast and efficient travel.

There are over 10 million women and men working within the industry to make sure 120,000 flights and 12 million passengers a day are guided safely through their journeys.

The wider supply chain, flow-on impacts and jobs in tourism made possible by air transport show that at least 65.5 million jobs and 3.6% of global economic activity are supported by the industry.

The report also looks at two future scenarios for growth in air traffic and related jobs and economic benefits, with an open, free-trade approach, the growth in air transport will support some 97.8 million jobs and $5.7 trillion in economic activity by 2036.

However, if governments create a more fragmented world with isolationism and protectionist policies, over 12 million fewer jobs and $1.2 trillion less in economic activity would be supported by air transport.

Air travel itself carries 35% of world trade by value ($6.0 trillion worth in 2017), but less than 1% by volume (62 million tonnes in 2017).

Airfares today are however around 90% lower than the same journey would have cost in 1950, which has enabled access to air travel by greater sections of the population.

The scope of the industry: 1,303 airlines fly 31,717 aircraft on 45,091 routes between 3,759 airports in airspace managed by 170 air navigation service providers has also improved with 57% of world tourists traveling to their destinations by air.

The ATAG represents the entire aviation sector: airlines, airports, air traffic management organisations and the makers of aircraft and engines.