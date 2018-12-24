A’Ibom Community to Oil Firm: We Need Roads

For the people Idua Esit Edek, in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, their major headache is how to get good access roads. They are desperately in search of a potent cure in a bid to avoid the problem degenerating to a migraine.

To this end, their Clan Head, Ofgong Edet Ekeng, has taken the matter before an oil company operating in the area to assist them provide cure by constructing a road leading to the community as part of their corporate responsibility to their host.

Ekeng spoke when the oil company, Universal Energy Resource Limited, donated a water project to Eyo Abasi community and six classrooms block to Idua Esit Edek community all in the same local government area.

‘’You can see the only access road to this community is deplorable and requires construction. We appeal to the company to help us in the construction of this road’’, the traditional ruler said.

He was however, full of praises to the company for providing the communities with the water project and classrooms block, and confessed, ‘’this part of Nigeria has never seen this kind of project before, so we appreciate the effort of the oil company.’’

Ekeng disclosed that the memorandum of understanding entered between the company and the community had expired, and underlined the need to renew it without further delay to ensure continuous peace.

Handing over the projects, the Project Manager of Universal Energy, Steve Okoko, explained that the donation was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the people. Represented by his deputy, Imo Udo, he charged the people to see the projects as their own and protect them against vandalism.

“We came together with the help of community Memorandum of Understanding implementation committee and execute these two projects. Today we officially hand them over to the communities to put them to proper use, to own and protect them and make sure they give the desired benefits expected, Okoko charged.

Okoko, who did not revealed the cost of the projects said, ‘’We are not going to discuss the cost of the projects here but the motivation is part of our giving back to the society, part of corporate social responsibility. The first project was the water project at Community Secondary School at Eyo Abasi and this one here at Idua Esit Edek community, six classrooms block that we have just inaugurated.

The six classrooms block consist of two office rooms and two toilets facilities.’’

Okoko explained said that the action of the company was a demonstration of commitment to ensure the community is boosted up and reduce youth restiveness and improve the quality of life.The project manager assured that the company would strive to do their best and make the people happy within their area of operations.

Local Government Chairman, Anthony Etim, in his remarks commended the oil company for their magnanimity to the communities, observing that the projects would go along way to add value and improve on the living standard of the people in the communities.

According to him, ‘’I feel very elated and happy, this is the very first time we have had such project in this part of Oron. I appreciate the company, the Universal Energy for having given us these projects. If you look at this primary school it is of high standard. I am going to do my best to handover the school to the government for proper care. Government must do as much as possible to assist the school grow from this stage.’’

Meanwhile, the Principal of Community Secondary School, Eyo Abasi, Oduoyi Esin, thanked the oil firm for the gesture, disclosing that the secondary school has no laboratory and appealed to the Universal Energy Resource to come to the aid of the school in that direction.

‘’The borehole will go a long way to improve on the sanitation of the school environment and students personal hygiene’’, he said.