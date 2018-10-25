Again, Senate adjourns, to resume November

The Nigerian Senate has again embarked on a recess for for two weeks. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday announced that the Senate has adjourned plenary and will resume for plenary on November 6, to allow Committees of the Senate to carry out oversight functions.

While making the announcement, Saraki said, “These are committees that are going to carry out the oversight. It is only plenary session that is being suspended. We expect our committees to carry out oversight in this period.

“Particularly if you recollect, when we debated the Eurobond, there were a lot of questions on implementation and utilisation of those loans. But because of the expediency and the demand from the executive that we approve those loans, we did it but with the understanding that our committees will quickly go and do oversight in MDAs to see that those funds have been properly utilised.

“And also budget implementation of 2018, and also the poverty social intervention programme that we raised. So I will like all our committees that during this period, to carry out the necessary oversight so that we can report when we do resume back to plenary. The committees will be meeting till 6th of November.”

It would be recalled that the Senate had embarked on recess for about two months to prepare for the parties’ primaries and had resumed only recently to look into national matters that need urgent attention.