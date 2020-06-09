African Parliament condemns George Floyd’s murder

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) is shocked by the brutal murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota (United States of America).

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, African Americans as well as all other world citizens affected by his demise.

The continental Parliament supports the statement issued by H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, on behalf of the African Union, condemning the murder and rejecting the unending discriminatory practices against black citizens in the United States of America.

The Pan-African Parliament stands in solidarity against injustice, racism, discrimination, and violence of any kind based on race and ethnicity.

The Parliament will welcome decisive actions against perpetrators of violence against Africans living in the United States of America.

The continental Parliament also commends the world for standing up against this glaring violation of the human rights of the people of colour.