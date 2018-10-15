African Cup of Nations: What Super Eagles Need Against Libya In Second Leg Qualifiers

The Super Eagles under the management of Gernot Rohr on Saturday at the Akwa Ibom international stadium had a resounding victory against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya, during their first meeting in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, whooping them four unreplied goals.

The victory moved the Nigerian team into the second place of Group E behind South Africa who has seven points, however, the Nigerian and Libyan sides are expected to meet again on Tuesday at 7pm in Tunisia for the second leg of the qualifiers.

Here are some tips for the Nigerian side ahead of the Tuesday qualifiers;

Defensive susceptibility: The rearguard still seems vulnerable from crosses into the box and it was apparent in the few times the North Africans attacked. Rohr’s backline had the improving Francis Uzoho to thank for not getting pegged back in the opening half after the shot-stopper’s fine save prevented the whole game from turning on its head. For the Eagles’ defence right now, if the opponents’ delivery is good enough, there’s bound to be confusion, and that can’t keep happening.

Ball retention: There was a period in the game, late in the first-half and especially early on after the break, in which the Mediterranean Knights had the upper hand, and consequently had the home side under a fair bit of pressure. A lot more could’ve been done with holding onto the ball in that time, but they resorted to ‘hoof ball’ as opposed to taking a calmer approach – which only saw the Libyans exert more dominance. Ighalo’s quick-fire goals came when the Eagles regained their composure in possession and that, frankly, was no coincidence at all.

Avoid getting sucked into the Libyans’ dark arts: Truly, this isn’t an area that needs correcting by the West Africans, rather one they’ll need to avoid moving forward. It’s never a good sight seeing professionals attempt to intimidate the referee as they look to get favourable decisions. However, the North Africans did just that by constantly surrounding the official – especially in the opening half. You sense they’ll employ similar tactics in the second encounter on Tuesday, and Rohr’s men must avoid playing into their hands in the return leg.

Decision-making in attack: This point may be looked on with derision given the first match ended 4-0 to Gernot Rohr’s side, however the game could’ve been sewn up before the break if better choices were made. The players’ constant failure to make good decisions in the final third, after working their way into promising positions was frustrating, to say the least. The Super Eagles have to improve as the Libyans might not be carved open as often, as they were in Uyo – so it’s imperative they take advantage of good openings.

Get Samuel Kalu playing for the team: It may be unfair to criticize the talented youngster so early into his time with the national side, but his tendency to ‘do it by himself’ may cost Rohr’s men down the line. The Bordeaux wideman needs to limit his over exuberance in possession by looking up more often to see if there are better-placed teammates on the pitch. While he gets the benefit of the doubt for now, any further selfishness on his behalf could see Nigeria fans turn against him.

Goal.com