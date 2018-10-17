Africa Cup of Nations qualifying: Tuesday’s winners and losers

Winners: Madagascar made history on Tuesday when they qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history—at the 17th attempt no less. The extended finals, which will now see 24 teams taking part, have significantly increased the chances for some of the continent’s minnows. However, Madagascar still deserve immense credit for getting over the line, let alone doing so with two match days left. Qualification was secured with a 1-0 home victory over Equatorial Guinea, with Njiva Rakotoharimalala scoring the decisive goal for the hosts.

Losers: Algeria will likely still qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but they’re doing themselves no favours during a troubled qualification campaign. They were beaten 1-0 away at 10-man Benin—ranked 88th in the world—on Tuesday, and have been made to wait to seal qualification. The Fennecs boast some of the continent’s most talented players, but the problems that began at the start of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign have not yet been resolved, and the new faces haven’t improved team morale.

Winners: Nigeria – Despite beating the Seychelles 3-0 last month, the Super Eagles still had much to do to qualify for Cameroon, particularly with a tricky double-header against Libya coming up. The North Africans held South Africa at home in September, and also caused trouble for Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of Congo during the World Cup qualifying campaign. However, the Super Eagles have come out of this break in a strong position, having taken a maximum six points from their double-header. It wasn’t all plain sailing, but seven goals and two returns is a superb return.

Losers: South Africa – In contrast to the Super Eagles, South Africa’s international break has ended on a sour note as they were held 0-0 in the Seychelles. For context, the tiny islanders had lost their last two qualifiers 3-0 against Nigeria and 6-0 against Bafana Bafana, yet a litany of missed chances for Stuart Baxter’s side allowed to minnows to claim an unlikely point. South Africa’s Afcon hopes aren’t dead—they remain second in Group E, but they now run the risk of needing to avoid defeat by Libya away in their final match to progress.

Winners: Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal – Madagascar weren’t the only nation to secure their spot at the Afcon on Tuesday, with three other nations joining hosts Cameroon in next summer’s finals. While the Barea might be set to make up the numbers in their maiden appearance at the continental high table, Tunisia, Egypt and Senegal have cruised through qualification and will be genuine contenders in Cameroon. Tunisia are the only team to qualify with a 100-percent record, and must be respected, while even without Mohamed Salah, Egypt found a way to ease past Eswatini.

