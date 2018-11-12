AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles’ Camp Opens Ahead of Clash with South Africa

Super Eagles camp officially opens today in Asaba ahead of Saturday’s decisive AFCON 2019 qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The invited players for the crucial encounter are expected to start arriving at the team’s hotel in Asaba, Delta State, from today being Monday.

Already, the schedule of the team has been posted on the official twitter handle of Super Eagles, stating that their training will be mostly be kept secret except Wednesday’s training session which will be open to the media.

“Ahead of our #2019AFCONQ vs @BafanaBafana, our camp opens in Asaba Monday. Only the training session of Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 is open, other sessions will be closed.

“Our press parley holds next Monday, Nov. 19, ahead of the international friendly vs Uganda,” the statement on the team’s official Twitter account read.