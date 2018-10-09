AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles Promises Libya a Tough Game

Ahead of Saturday’s encounter between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Libyan Mediterranean Knights in the qualifiers for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, the Nigerian side has expressed optimism in the Super Eagles.

Libyan national side who is presently toping the Group E standings after a win and draw in its first two games of the qualifiers, will be facing a Nigerian side who is in need of two straight winnings to guarantee their ticket.

The Nigerian side currently being managed by Gernot Rohr will have to go and face the Libyan side in a return leg of the qualifiers in Algeria, two days after the Saturday encounter.

In a message to its fans, Nigerian defender who also plays for Spanish team, Club Deportivo Leganés has said that even though the Libyan team was not one to be looked down at, the Super Eagles squad is enough to get a win against the Libyan side.

“We will be up against a strong Libyan side, but we are the Super Eagles and we have a great squad. We will give our all to pick maximum six points from both games. I have confidence in the entire crew. We will not disappoint you all”, he said.

Similarly, Nigerian forward, Moses Simon who plays for the Spanish side, Levante, has also insisted that every member of the Super Eagles would want to be at the next African Cup of Nations, which definitely, would mean them putting their best in the qualifiers.

“We all want to be part of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations. We will take our chances in both games and give our best. We urge our fans to wear green and white and fill up the stadium on match day”, he appealed.

The Super Eagles camp opened on Monday with 16 players expected to be led by Leicester City duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi in the absence of the team’s captain, Mikel Obi who plays for Chinese Club, Tianjin TEDA.