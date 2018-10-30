AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr unfolds 28-man list against South Africa

Ahead of the Super Eagles next month African Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Musa, Omeruo, Balogun and others made the 28-man list released by coach of the Nigerian side, Gernort Rorh.

The Nigerian Super Eagles are slated to tackle the South African team on November 17, 2018 at the FNB Stadium, Nasrec, after which they take on the Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba, Delta state.

Nigeria currently top the Group E of the African Nations Cup Qualifiers with nine points ahead of South Africa, Libya and Seychelles, however it requires another three point against South Africa having lost its first game against the Bafana Bafana side in Uyo.

See full list below:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Brian Idowu, Olamilekan Adeleye, Semi Ajayi, Jamilu Collins, Ola Aina.

Midfielders: John Ogu, Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo.

Forwards: Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Kalu, Isaac Success, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze.

Standby: Henry Onyekuru, Chidozie Awaziem, Sunday Adetunji, Nyima Nwagua, Junior Lokosa.