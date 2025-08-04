Advancing National Development Through Merit-Based and Inclusive Employment in Nigeria

One of the biggest problems holding Nigeria back is how we treat employment and promotions. We often say the right things in theory, but in practice, it’s a different story. If we’re truly serious about building a better Nigeria, then we must start giving people fair and just consideration in employment, not based on who they know, their tribe, their religion, their gender, or their age, but based on what they’re bringing to the table: their qualifications, their ability, their merit.

It’s truly painful and honestly disheartening to see brilliant, talented, and hardworking Nigerians constantly pushed aside simply because they don’t come from the so-called “right” background. Maybe they don’t have a powerful surname, maybe they weren’t born into a certain region, or maybe they don’t belong to a particular religious or political circle. Whatever the case, their qualifications, skills, and dedication are overlooked.

Meanwhile, others with far less experience, weaker credentials, and in some cases, no real passion for the work, are handed opportunities on a silver platter just because they know someone in the system. This kind of culture does more harm than we often admit. It doesn’t just demoralize the individuals who are sidelined, it crushes their drive, wastes their potential, and creates a silent army of frustrated citizens who no longer believe in the system. Beyond the personal toll, it weakens institutions, stifles innovation, and slows down national progress. When we continue to reward connections over competence, we create environments where mediocrity thrives and excellence is treated as a threat. The bitter truth is that no nation can truly grow or reach its full potential when merit is constantly sacrificed at the altar of favouritism.

Nigeria is too blessed to be stuck in this cycle. We have brilliant young people, competent women, dedicated professionals from every region but many of them never get a chance because of bias and politics. When you hear stories of how jobs are reserved even before they’re advertised, or how promotions are given based on loyalty and not performance, it’s hard not to feel frustrated.

We need to change the way we think and act. Employment should not be treated as a favour or reward. It’s not something to be handed out based on sentiment or shared only among a few. It is a right, one that should be accessible to every Nigerian who has worked hard and is qualified.

We must push for systems where recruitment is open and transparent, where people rise because of the work they’ve done, and where diversity is seen as a strength, not a threat. Nobody should be denied an opportunity simply because they’re from a different ethnic group, because they’re a woman, or because they don’t belong to the “inner circle.”

We are all Nigerians, and we all deserve a fair chance to contribute. If we continue to allow mediocrity to rise over merit, then we shouldn’t be surprised when we remain stuck. But if we begin to put the right people in the right places based on what they know and what they can do, then Nigeria will not only move forward, it will thrive.

It’s time to stop just talking about fairness. We’ve had enough of the speeches, policies that gather dust, and public statements that sound good but never see the light of day in real action. Fairness should not just be a slogan, it should be a way of life, embedded in how we recruit, promote, and empower people. It’s time to live it in our daily decisions, practice it in our institutions, and build systems that reflect it boldly and unapologetically. We owe it to ourselves not just for the sake of justice today, but to lay a solid foundation for the next generation. Our children deserve to inherit a Nigeria where hard work is rewarded, where merit counts, and where every individual no matter where they come from has a real and equal chance to succeed.

Samuel Jekeli writes from Centre for Social Justice, Abuja