Adopting a healthy lifestyle

Life is a journey, not a destination, and what better way to live every moment than feeling vibrant and alive all throughout our lives! The catalyst that propels us towards living healthily could be a major one such as being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness or as minor as a passing remark made by a stranger. But sooner or later, we tread a healthy path. Here are some tips that could help along the way.

Negative thinking: Negative thoughts result in negative actions, which brings about negative reactions from others. This increases stress in our life. Take time daily to get in touch with your inner self. Breathe deeply and slowly. Your newfound tranquility will put your mind at ease and smooth out the rough spots of any day.

Stop smoking: Stub out that cigarette! This is probably the single best thing you can do to stay young and healthy.

Change your diet: Stop eating white flour — all food items that are made of maida. It borrows a higher amount of nutrients from your body in order to get metabolized. Switch to whole wheat bread instead. Choose oatmeal, dried fruits and lesser processed sweeteners like raw honey and agave syrup.

Stay Colorful: Isn’t it interesting how the brighter the color of many fruits and vegetables, the better for you they are? Mother Nature definitely knows what she was doing.

Increase Exercise: Don’t lie down if you can sit. Don’t sit if you can stand. Don’t stand if you can walk. And don’t walk if you can run. Remember, lean muscle burns more fat. You feel better and sleep better to boot.