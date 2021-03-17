Adonis & Abbey Marks 18th Anniversary Thursday

In commemoration of its 18th anniversary, Adonis & Abbey Publishers, a London and Abuja-based publisher of professional books and peer-reviewed academic journals, in conjunction with The News Chronicle, an online Newspaper, invite members of the public to a webinar on Scholarship, Knowledge Production, and Dissemination in Africa’s Higher Education System.
The event, billed for 12noon (West African Time) on Thursday, March 18, 2021, will be held on zoom and streamed live on Facebook.
The company, which started in the UK on March 18, 2003, has published over 160 titles; and distributed them globally, including Europe, North America, and South Africa.
Today, with 14 journals (4 of which are indexed by the highly regarded SCOPUS and ranked by SCImago Journal Ranking and all 14 accredited by IBSS), Adonis and Abbey Publishers Ltd is probably among the top three academic journal publishers in Africa.
To register for the event, click on this link: https://zoom.us/…/tJAsd-Gqrj0uGdxWL-DIbmLwkIv_NzWHexoc.
You can also follow the meeting live on Facebook using https://web.facebook.com/adonisabbeypublishers and https://web.facebook.com/thenewschronicleNigeria.
Remember me