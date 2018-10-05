Adégböròs, Popularly Called Agbérös: The Story Behind The Name.

In those days, ADEGBORO left Ibadan for Lagos in search of greener pasture. He chose to be carrying loads (Alabaru) on his head at Oyingbo market to earn a living.

Few years after, he bought a cart from his savings and this eased the pain of carrying loads on his head for commercial purposes. The cart also increased his income and he was able to acquire 6 more of its kind which he rented out to others.

Exactly 8 years in this cart pushing business, Adegboro bought a van which many called BOLEKAJA and learning how to drive, he handled the business by himself. 4 years into the Bolekaja business, Adegboro had been a proud owner of 6 Vans.

Being a bonafide Ibadan son, (omo bibi ilu Ibadan) ADEGBORO built a magnificent building at OJA OBA where the Olubadan Palace was situated when it was time to put a roof on his head.

Many people at this period approached Adegboro to show them the secret behind his success. He simply asked them if they could carry loads on their heads in the market to earn income (alabaru)? And their response had always been “NEVER”.

He too would spontaneously say “ENI TI O LE SE ALABARU L’OYINGBO, KO LE SE BI ADEGBORO L’OJA OBA” – this is a replica of the adage also in Yoruba land that says; “ÌSASÙN tabi IKOKO TI YIO J’ATA (OBE), IDI RE A KOKO GBONA”.

(A pot that wants to consume a palatable soup must have its bottom burnt or heated with fire first). In life, to endure is to achieve. No short cut is sustainable. Wealth is built over time in a small bit but in a persistent way!!!!!!

Our children must learn from this true life story. They must shun d get-rich-quick syndrome that’s affecting most youths today, many have entered into traps of human traffickers, sold into sex slaves, drugs, internet frauds, prostitution, and what have you, in desperation get?