Addicted to Codeine? Here is How You Can Ditch the Addiction

These days, when you see most Nigerian guys carrying a bottle of coke; protecting it like their lives depends on it, be rest assured that coke isn’t just the content in that bottle. It took me a while to realize that most of these guys mix codeine in their drinks perhaps to get them high. And then little by little they begin to get addicted to the substance. Codeine addiction has become an epidemic across Nigeria but all hope is not lost. There are ways to regain control of one’s life and combat addiction.

But first of all, the question is what is codeine?

Codeine is an opiate narcotic pain reliever. The drug is typically prescribed for cough and pain relief. The drug itself is addictive – that is, repeated use can lead to dependency and withdrawal. When used in doses and frequency that exceed what is outlined on a prescription, users can quickly develop a dependency to codeine.

What are the Signs of Addiction?

No one ever plans to become addicted. There are countless reasons why someone would try a substance. Some are driven by curiosity and peer pressure, while others are looking for a way to relieve stress.

A codeine addiction has likely taken hold, to some extent, once the body begins to build up a tolerance to the drug. The abuser of the drug will begin to notice that the initial dose of the medication no longer “works” and repeated or more frequent doses of the codeine are required to achieve the desired effect.

A codeine epidemic is sweeping Nigeria and many are falling fowl to its effects and find themselves in the grips of a difficult drug addiction. For those who realize they have a problem and need help, here is how to successfully deal with your codeine addiction.

But then, in order to understand why you are suffering from a codeine addiction, we need to understand addiction in its most simple form. Addiction is a chronic, relapsing brain disease defined by a physical and psychological dependence on drugs, alcohol or a behavior. When an addictive disorder has formed, a person will pursue their toxic habits despite putting themselves or others in harm’s way.

An addiction heavily impacts the way a person thinks, feels and acts. Many individuals with addictive disorders are aware of their problem, but have difficulty stopping on their own.

While it can be tempting to try a drug or addictive activity for the first time, it’s all too easy for things to go wrong especially in the case of drug and alcohol abuse. When a person consumes a substance repeatedly over time, they begin building a tolerance. A tolerance occurs when you need to use larger amounts of drugs or alcohol to achieve the same effects as when you started.

Prolonged substance abuse can result in a dangerous cycle of addiction in which a person needs to continue using drugs or alcohol in order to avoid the uncomfortable symptoms of withdrawal. By the time a person realizes they have a problem, drugs or alcohol have already seized control and becomes the most important thing to them.

You see, many people don’t stop at codeine. They try to reach a better high by mixing it with other substances, including alcohol. Because codeine and alcohol are both central nervous system (CNS) depressants, combining them can lead to dangerous levels of depression in the brain and respiratory system. But good news is, you can still combat your codeine addiction.

For those with a serious addiction to codeine, a change of environment can lead to higher chances of recovery. Treatment centers provide a medically managed programme that helps ease the stress of withdrawal.

Apart from the mental dependence that often develops, the biggest challenge facing codeine abusers is the withdrawal symptoms. Although codeine is far less potent than other opiates like heroin, it still produces uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms ranging from sleeplessness to depression.

Quitting cold turkey can cause serious side effects, such as extreme dehydration or vomiting and breathing the stomach contents into the lungs. It is always recommended to enlist a doctor for a medically supervised detox.

Codeine treatment usually begins with a detoxification period at an inpatient treatment center. Inpatient facilities also provide group counseling and specialized support to help recovering addicts learn how to live healthy, happy lives without codeine.

If you feel that your or someone you love is suffering from a codeine addiction, pay a visit to a doctor and be honest about your addiction. They will be able to point you in the direction of a treatment centre and get you back on track and on the road to recovery.

Even though the journey is tough, once you are free from addiction, the struggle to become sober will be well worth it.