Adara Elders Warn Against Negative Incitement Following Death of Monarch

The Adara Development Association (ADA) has urged the people of Kaduna State particularly the youths to refrain from posting negative, inciting and inflammatory speeches on social media as they mourn the killing of the revered monarch, HRH Dr Maiwada Galadima.

The national president of ADA, Awemi Dio Maisamari, while speaking on behalf of the elders of the chiefdom, noted that the community did all that was humanly possible and met the demands of his abductors but couldn’t identify why the royal father was eventually killed.

“Words alone are not enough to express the past, present and future grief of the Adara nation and indeed other persons of goodwill over the frightening and agonizing events of this week within and outside our community.

“We are however comforted by the knowledge that those who bring evil, death and destruction are not enemies of Adara people but the enemies of humanity and indeed the Almighty.

“We do not deny our rights to express our legitimate opinions, feelings and frustrations. But that must be done at the appropriate time, manner and place and to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

The national president called on all Adara sons and daughters to maintain a period of mourning from today until the burial of the traditional ruler, which he said shall be announced by the elders.

He also urged the people to cooperate with all relevant authorities and agencies concerned to ensure peace and tranquility in this period of mourning.