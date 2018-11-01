Adamawa Crown Prince Opposes Atiku’s Presidential Bid

The Crown Prince of Adamawa Emirate, Alhaji Mustafa Barkindo has expressed his opposition to the candidacy of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election.

Barkindo who is also the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Adamawa State, noted that Buhari would win the next presidential election while the state governor, Senator Jibrilla Bindow would win the state’s governorship election in 2019.

He stated these in Yola while inaugurating some coordinators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilise support for Buhari/Bindow at the grassroots.

While Barkindo is the first son of the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Aliyu Mustafa and crowd prince, Atiku is the Wazirin of Adamawa Emirate, next in command to his father.

At the inauguration, the crown prince explained that inaugurating the squads was basically to vote for Buhari and Bindow and other APC candidates only.

He said, “I am confident that Buhari would defeat Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa State. That is why we are here to plot this teaming squad to go out and deliver every unit in Adamawa State for Buhari/Bindow.”

“We must work hard to give victory to Buhari in Adamawa State and Governor Bindow,” he stated.

He noted that he had decided to form the squad in the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) so that the APC would sweep Adamawa and defeat the Waziri Adamawa in the 2019 elections.