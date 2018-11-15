Actor Idris Elba’s Daughter Emerges 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador

Actor Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan, has been named 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador.

The 16-year-old is set to escort Golden Globe Awards winners on and off stage and carrying statuettes at the prestigious ceremony next year.

Isan announced that she would use this role to educate people on the work of the HFPA and mental health.

“I feel honored to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about,” added Isan. “Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There’s this perceived stigma and I’ve seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help.”

She was unaware that her parents had put in her name for the role and was surprised when she was informed that she got selected.

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity and assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

The honorary role was previously referred to as Miss or Mister Golden Globe, but was changed last year to Golden Globe Ambassador to be a ‘more inclusive role’.

Idris shares Isan with his first wife Hanne Norgaard, whom he divorced in 2003 after four years of marriage.

The 76th Golden Globes will take place on January 6, 2019, and will be aired live on NBC, while the nominations are set to be unveiled on December 6.