Activists plan protest over raping of girl to death by lecturer in Benue

Social crusaders and human rights activists have planned to carry out a protest in favour of little Miss Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbaje who was allegedly raped to death by a lecturer and his son in Benue State.

According to one of the conveners and Director of Publicity, Idoma Young Action Group, Hon. Daniel Atayi, the protest would hold at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Honourable Atayi who is the counsellor representing Eke Ward in Okpokwu LGA of Benue State called on the Ministry of Women Affairs, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other well-meaning Nigerians to join in the campaign until justice was served the late 13-year-old Ochanya.

The sexual assault had inflicted Ochanya with Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications. The suspects are one Andrew Ogbuja, Head of Department, Catering and Hotel Management at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Benue State, and his son, Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja, a final year student of Animal Production at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

They molested little Ochanya, a student of Federal Government Girls’ College, Gboko from when she was 9 years old up to age 13.

An Upper Area Court One in Makurdi, Benue State, presided over by Justice S. D. Kwen had in August remanded Mr. Ogbuja at the Federal Prisons Makurdi for criminal conspiracy and rape of the teenager.

FIDA, Benue State Chapter in collaboration with one Mrs Rose Abah of Ogene-Amejo Edumoga had reported the matter to the police on August 8, 2018.

Mrs Abah told the police that sometimes in February 2018, when her daughter, Ochanya, was sick and admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, she told her that when she was staying with her cousin sister, Felicia Ogbuja, between 2013 and 2015, the son of the same cousin sister, Victor Ogbuja, and the husband to the cousin sister, Andrew Ogbuja had canal knowledge of her.

Andrew was arrested for committing the offence while his son, Victor, was still at large as at the time of filing this report. The accused pleaded with the judge to tamper justice with mercy and grant him bail to enable him return home and resolve the matter amicably considering his status.

Justice S. D. Kwen, however, rejected the plea and consequently sent the lecturer to prison pending the determination of the matter.

Sadly, the molested Ochanya has died. This is also as the suspect was allegedly granted bail without the family’s knowledge and is said to be on the run.

Speaking further on the matter, Honourable Atayi said he suspects that the family may have been bribed to kill the case but well-meaning Nigerians would not cease to seek justice for the late Ochanya.