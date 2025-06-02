Access ARM Pensions Doubles Revenue Post-Merger, Hits ₦28.2bn in 2024

Access ARM Pensions emerged as a major force in Nigeria’s pension industry, closing the 2024 financial year at a high that testifies to the strength of its post-merger strategy.

The firm recorded revenue of ₦28.2 billion, over two times its 2023 revenue of ₦12.3 billion. The staggering growth was also reflected in its profit margins, with pre-tax profit increasing by 164 percent to ₦15.2 billion and post-tax profit increasing by 187 percent to ₦10.9 billion.

These financial achievements follow the strategic union between Access Pensions and ARM Pensions. While the new firm only came into existence in the fourth quarter of 2024, early results indicate a successful integration that has already recorded robust financial performance and operating synergies.

During his address to the company’s Annual General Meeting in Lagos, Managing Director and CEO Dave Uduanu attributed the stellar performance to carefully implementing a post-merger integration plan, augmented digital capabilities, and broadened service delivery channels. He said the merger’s success was due to careful planning with a world-class consulting firm, so the two institutions ended up under one overarching strategy.

The firm also saw its assets under management grow significantly to the current ₦3.5 trillion. This ranks Access ARM Pensions among the leading pension fund managers in the nation. However, according to Uduanu, this is just the tip of the iceberg. He went on to clarify that the merger’s complete effect would be clearer in the 2025 results, which would be a full year of mixed operations.

He also referred to the company’s investment in customer service and digital transformation, mentioning the establishment of new service centers and digital solutions implemented to improve the client experience. He assured stakeholders that the merger did not result in job loss. All staff of both legacy firms were retained, and the firm is committed to professional development and employee welfare.

Chairman Gbenga Oyebode also put it this way, calling 2024 a transformational year. He stated the board’s main aim was to produce not just a larger institution, but a more nimble, resilient, and better-positioned one. Oyebode spoke of work to align corporate governance, risk management, and organizational culture. The merger was not about size, but producing long-term value and demonstrating fiduciary responsibility to contributors and retirees.

Shareholders have welcomed the company’s direction. Among them was Aliyu Yar’Adua, who expressed optimism for the future, noting that the 2024 financial results reflected only three months of running as a consolidated business. With the rest of the year remaining, investors look forward to even stronger performances in 2025.

Access ARM Pensions is expected to raise new standards for the industry in the future. With its robust governance structure, increasing asset base, and focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company is expected to soar easily in the Nigerian pension industry.