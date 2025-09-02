Abuja to Convene ECOWAS Conference on Combating Terrorism

Top Nigerian policymakers, security experts, and international partners will gather tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3, at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja, for a two-day regional conference on combating terrorism and strengthening security in the ECOWAS region and the Sahel.

The event, which runs until Thursday, September 4, 2025, is part of activities marking ECOWAS at 50.

The conference will bring together representatives from the ECOWAS Commission, African Union, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and heads of security and intelligence agencies across West Africa and the Sahel.

Discussions will focus on addressing the growing threats of terrorist and extremist groups, while also promoting sustainable regional security frameworks.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, organizers expect the meeting to produce actionable recommendations to strengthen regional security structures, improve intelligence sharing, and boost cooperation between national, regional, and international partners.

The conference underscores Nigeria’s commitment to fighting terrorism, supporting regional stability, and advancing coordinated security initiatives in West Africa and the Sahel.