Abuja court grants interim order releasing dethroned Emir Sanusi II from detention

The Federal high court, Abuja, has granted an interim order releasing the dethroned emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II from detention.

The order given by Justice Anwuli Chikere also restored his right to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria apart from Kano State, pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

In Court were the Lead counsel to the former Emir, Abubakar Mahmoud, the daughter of the former emir, Khadija Yusra Sanusi and His sister Zainab Sanusi.

The applicant had approached the court praying for an order releasing him from detention, restoring his right to human dignity, personal liberty.

The court adjourned to 26th of March 2020.