Abia Soldiers’ Killing: Group Urges Removal of Roadblocks Serving as Soft Targets for Armed Groups

The Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy, and Development (FENRAD), a prominent advocacy group in Abia State, has condemned the killing of two Nigerian soldiers along the Owerri-Umuahia expressway by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the alleged armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a viral video, the gunmen were seen removing the roadblocks mounted by the soldiers after killing the two persons. They also warned the State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, to refrain from mounting the roadblocks anywhere in the state.

In a statement released over the weekend by its Executive Director, Comrade Nelson Nwafor, the organization described the incident as cruel and expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and the Nigerian Army.

“It is important to stress that every life matters to FENRAD, and that as a matter of right, life should not be forcefully or gruesomely taken, civilian or military,” the group emphasized.

Citing the rising frequency of attacks on military personnel, especially in Abia State, FENRAD called for the removal of roadblocks and checkpoints that could serve as soft targets for armed groups.

Nwafor insisted that the nation’s soldiers are not expendable humans to be used for target practice by faceless groups under whatever guise.

He reiterated the group’s previous recommendations for installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) and other surveillance tools on major roads and streets to help track and apprehend criminal elements, urging the State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, to prioritize this approach as part of a broader strategy to improve security in the state.

“Securing lives and properties of citizens and residents must take a new measure in Abia, not the old way which exposes troops, contingents, and formations to ungodly forces where they end up as casualties,” the FENRAD boss stated while calling for a transition to technology-driven and intelligence-led security operations.

Nwafor also appealed for calm, urging the Nigerian Army, particularly members of Operation Udoka, to conduct themselves professionally during this period of heightened tension.

The organization expressed optimism that strategic reforms could effectively address the ongoing security challenges in Abia State, stressing the need for collaboration between state authorities and security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property.

