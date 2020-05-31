Abia runaway COVID-19 patient now in custody- Govt

Abia State Government says a COVID-19 patient, Emmanuel Ononiwu who ran away from a holding centre, is now in custody

Ononiwu, was earlier this week declared wanted by the State Government after he bolted from a holding facility in Aba, but is now in medical custody and currently at the isolation centre in Amachara, the State Government said.

The Commissioner for Information in Abia State, Chief John Okiyi Kalu disclosed today while briefing newsmen in the State Capital, Umuahia.

Kalu said the patient reported at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Aba, with his family, including his wife, at 8.05am today and was moved by a state rapid response ambulance to the Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Center, Amachara, Umuahia, for isolation and management.

“Samples will be collected from his wife and other family members for testing while active contract tracing has commenced,” Kalu revealed.

He further disclosed that three patients who are currently at the isolation centre, including the 19 years old man from Afugiri, Umuahia, 30 years old man from Ofeme, Umuahia, and the Olokoro Umuahia returnee from Lagos who came to plan the burial of a relation who died in Kano, were also released today after testing negative to the virus two consecutive times.