Abia relaxes lockdown order over Easter celebrations

Abia State Government has announced slight relaxation of the extended 7-day lockdown it initially ordered in the state, to enable Christians to celebrate Easter.

A statement signed by the Secretary to Abia State Government and Chairman of the State COVID-19 Committee, Barrister Chris Ezem approved that there will be free movement of people within the State only between the hours of 6am and 2pm on Sunday, April 12 (Easter Sunday), 2020.

It read; “In view of the impending Easter Celebrations, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has magnanimously approved a relaxation of the extended 7 Day lockdown in the State. Accordingly, religious worshippers shall be free to worship at their various churches and mosques but must compulsorily observe the following guidelines-

“Not more than 50 persons per stream of worship and a social distance of 1.5m must be maintained. All worshippers must wear a face mask. Churches and Mosques must provide a minimum of 4 points for handwashing with running water and soap.

“Hand sanitizers must also be provided at different points for the use of intending worshippers.”

The statement directed the State and Local Government Enforcement Teams and Security Operatives to move around to ensure strict compliance.

The government enjoined all religious worshippers to use this period to pray for God’s intervention and mercy upon the State, Nigeria and the world over the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

It warned that the relaxation does not extend to public gatherings such as burial ceremonies, weddings, meetings, clubbing, among others, stating that the initial order on these activities remains valid and subsisting.

“All our State borders remain closed and Security Operatives must continue to ensure strict compliance. All public place allowed to operate like Supermarkets and Malls must not entertain more than 10 persons at a time subject to differences in size and must maintain minimum standards of hygiene by providing handwashing materials, sanitizers and digital thermometers.

“Government shall immediately shut down any business concern that flouts these directives. We urge all Abians, as a matter of collective responsibility, to be vigilant at all times and report any suspected case of COVID-19 around their environs,” the statement concluded.