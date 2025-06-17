Abia Launches 25-Year Plan to Transform Greater Aba into Economic Hub

Abia State is pioneering the lofty pursuit of rebranding the future of Greater Aba with unveiling a 25-year urbanization master plan.

The master plan, created in conjunction with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), is one of the steps the state takes to regain its status as a throbbing commercial center and overhaul decades of infrastructural and environmental constraints.

At a recent press conference at Government House, Umuahia, Information Commissioner Okey Kanu disclosed that the Greater Aba Master Plan resulted from years of joint effort between the state development commission and the technical know-how of UN-Habitat experts. The master plan, he further stated, would be a master plan that would guide infrastructure development, economic reactivation, sustainable urban development, and effective flood control.

Four Pillars Building the Future

The master plan encompasses four general areas of action. The first is the provision of robust road facilities and transport systems to enhance accessibility and mobility within and around Aba. This includes strategic road development, city link improvement, and restructuring of transport for congestion control and trade facilitation.

Second, the plan reacts to economic growth by forming an industrial cluster and stabilizing the central commercial area. It aims to establish the enabling infrastructure that would drive business expansion, investor confidence, and the unlocking of employment opportunities among citizens.

The third leg will be green city development. It will entail orderly urban expansion of the city face of Aba in a way that responds to population increase and maintains the environment. Planned city architecture, smart housing, and green belts will take center stage.

Lastly, the fourth pillar addresses Aba’s most intractable issue: flooding. The master plan considers up-to-date flood prevention systems to enhance the city’s resilience to climate change in the form of water adversity. With more drainage and water management in an eco-friendly manner, the government aims to halve the yearly loss incurred as a result of seasonal flooding.

Healthcare Strengthening Throughout the State

Whereas the Greater Aba scheme has taken off, so has Abia State’s health delivery. Three additional PHCs have also been constructed and completed to capacity with ultra-modern health facilities under the Project Ekwueme Scheme. In addition to the 17 already commissioned PHCs under the scheme, one more will be commissioned on June 20 in Bende LGA.

Kanu disclosed that Abia’s health scheme has been posting steady enrollment growth, with more than 91,000 beneficiaries. The Ministry of Health had no choice but to expand the scheme’s coverage to cater to more citizens in the informal economy and achieve universal health coverage.

In addition to emergency facilities, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also been added at the Abia State Specialist and Diagnostic Hospital. The addition enhances the state’s capacity for critical medical care and emergency units.

Education and Public Infrastructure Also Get a Boost

Besides health, the state is re-engineering other aspects to improve the education infrastructure. Abia State University, Uturu hostel refurbishment is being completed, and there is an endeavor to employ additional academic staff personnel for the mainstream courses. A refurbishment of Abia State College of Education Technical, Arochukwu (ASCETA) is ongoing in a quest to acquire accreditation. Some of them are the construction of roads in the college, the upgradation of the library auditorium, and the total refurbishment of the college auditorium.

Security Measures and Public Trust

As for security, the Commissioner admitted there had been recent disturbances, but the people were assured that immediate and decisive action was being taken. The security agencies are said to work closely with the government to provide peace and stability in the state around the clock.

With these forward-looking ventures, the Abia State Government not only leads to an improved Aba but also achieves quintessential scales, influencing the daily lives of its people. The 25-year vision is a giant leap toward sustainable development, economic rehabilitation, and people-centered government.