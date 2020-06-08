Abia Governor hands over power to Deputy after testing positive to coronavirus

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has tested positive to coronavirus.

A test sample was taken from the governor on the 4th of June to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory for confirmation after an initial test had come out negative.

But the latest sample had come back positive.

The Commissioner for Information in Abia State, Chief John Okiyi Kalu who disclosed this in a press statement on Sunday, said the governor has gone into isolation as required by the relevant NCDC protocols.

“Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test.

“On Tuesday, 2nd June 2020. The result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

“On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

“As a result, Governor Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners to nurse him back to good health,” Kalu revealed.

The Information Commissioner said consequent on the development, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Right Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

“The governor wishes to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health,” he said.